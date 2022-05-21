Monkeypox virus can enter your body through broken skin, eyes, nose or mouth, and it also can be passed on by direct contact during sex. And with most recent cases detected in gay or bisexual men in the UK, health agency UKHSA alerted men who have sex with men to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions. However, with the disease being stigmatised enough, several experts have pointed out that it is ‘not a sexually transmitted disease but just a viral infection’

