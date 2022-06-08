Issuing a warning regarding the recent monkeypox outbreak, the World Health Organisation chief stressed on Wednesday that the risk of the virus becoming established in these non-endemic countries was real, but it is preventable. WHO also notified in its latest update that interpersonal physical contact is the primary route for virus transmission. However, “aerosol risk for monkeypox is not yet fully understood."

What does the sudden outbreak of the monkeypox virus indicate?

In a press briefing regarding monkeypox, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the sudden and unexpected appearance of monkeypox in several non-endemic countries suggests that there might have been undetected transmission for some time. How long, we don’t know.

The cases have been reported mainly, but not only, among men who have sex with men. Some countries are now beginning to report cases of apparent community transmission, including some cases in women, he added.

What are the preventive measures, cure for monkeypox?

There are effective ways for people to protect themselves and others from the virus. On having monkeypox symptoms, people should isolate at home and consult a health worker. Those who share a household with an infected person should avoid close contact

There are antivirals and vaccines approved for monkeypox, but these are in limited supply. WHO is developing a coordination mechanism for the distribution of supplies based on public health needs and fairness, the WHO chief also said.

Is WHO considering mass vaccination for monkeypox?

Mass vaccination against monkeypox is not recommended. WHO chief said, “In the few places where vaccines are available, they are being used to protect those who may be exposed, such as #healthworkers and laboratory personnel."

Post-exposure vaccination, ideally within four days of exposure, may be considered by some countries for higher-risk close contacts, such as sexual partners, family members in the same household and health workers.

It is clearly concerning…: WHO chief said

There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads. Twenty-nine countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May. “It’s clearly concerning that #monkeypox is spreading in countries where it has not been seen before. At the same time, we must remember that so far this year there have been more than one thousand four hundred suspected cases of monkeypox in Africa, and 66 deaths," WHO said.

The communities that live with the threat of this virus [#monkeypox] every day deserve the same concern, the same care and the same access to tools to protect themselves, WHO chief stressed.