Monkeypox latest update: WHO says physical contact is primary route for virus transmission2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 08:16 PM IST
- Monkeypox threat is real in non-endemic countries, WHO chief warned
Issuing a warning regarding the recent monkeypox outbreak, the World Health Organisation chief stressed on Wednesday that the risk of the virus becoming established in these non-endemic countries was real, but it is preventable. WHO also notified in its latest update that interpersonal physical contact is the primary route for virus transmission. However, “aerosol risk for monkeypox is not yet fully understood."