It is clearly concerning…: WHO chief said

There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads. Twenty-nine countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May. “It’s clearly concerning that #monkeypox is spreading in countries where it has not been seen before. At the same time, we must remember that so far this year there have been more than one thousand four hundred suspected cases of monkeypox in Africa, and 66 deaths," WHO said.