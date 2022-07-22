A new study has emerged stating that 95% monkeypox cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, while experts have stressed that 'monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the traditional sense'
As monkeypox casus continue to rise even as global cases cross 14,000, with six countries reporting their first cases last week, a new study has emerged stating that 95% monkeypox cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, while experts have stressed that “monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the traditional sense." The health experts indicating that a declaration of health emergency of international concern would likely be the move forward. It is important to note that the rare viral disease, while monkeypox reportedly occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa, it has been increasingly exported to other regions.
Here are the top updates amid rise in global monkeypox cases:
A new research published by the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that 95% of monkeypox cases have been transmitted through sexual activity. The largest study to date, additionally noted new clinical signs such as single genital lesions. The study has been led by scientists at Queen Mary University of London, the new paper looked at 528 confirmed infections in 16 countries, between April 27 and June 24, 2022.
John Thornhill first author of the study however noted that monkeypox is not transmitted sexually, stating "it is important to stress that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the traditional sense; it can be acquired through any kind of close physical contact." While noting that our work suggests that most transmissions so far have been related to sexual activity -- mainly, but not exclusively, amongst men who have sex with men."
Notably, overall, 98% of infected people were gay or bisexual men, 41 percent had HIV and the median age was 38. Their median number of sex partners in the prior three months was five, and around a third were known to have visited sex-on-site venues such as sex parties or saunas within the previous month, according to the study.
The study further highlighted that although sexual activity was behind most cases, the researchers stressed in a statement that the virus can be spread via any close physical contact, such as respiratory droplets and potentially through clothing and other surfaces.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reconvened the Monkeypox Emergency Committee to assess the public health implications of the evolving multi-country outbreak.
This development comes as global cases passed 14,000, with six countries reporting their first cases last week. The committee first met last month but decided against declaring it a public health emergency of international concern.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday had acknowledged his "acute" awareness that any decision regarding the possible determination involves "the consideration of many factors, with the ultimate goal of protecting public health."
(With inputs from ANI, AFP)
