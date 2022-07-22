As monkeypox casus continue to rise even as global cases cross 14,000, with six countries reporting their first cases last week, a new study has emerged stating that 95% monkeypox cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, while experts have stressed that “monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the traditional sense." The health experts indicating that a declaration of health emergency of international concern would likely be the move forward. It is important to note that the rare viral disease, while monkeypox reportedly occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa, it has been increasingly exported to other regions.

