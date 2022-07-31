Monkeypox: New York declares public health emergency

A situation of public health emergency has been declared by the officials of New York city due to the rising number of monkeypox cases and called the city "the epicentre" of the outbreak. The announcement was made by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan on Saturday, saying that a total of 150,000 city residents could be at the risk of monkeypox infection, according to news agency Associated Press.

