Monkeypox not a gay disease…: WHO answers 4 crucial questions on the virus

As monkeypox cases climb in the UK and the US, World Health Organisation (WHO) directed countries to step up efforts to identify and report new infections. However, with many irrelevant theories and inhibitions regarding how the virus spread, experts have categorically said that it is not a ‘gay disease.’ The infection spread through close contact hence, it can happen to anyone who comes close to an infected person. Here's all that you need to know.

