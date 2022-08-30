Monkeypox outbreak can be eliminated in Europe, says WHO1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 04:36 PM IST
Citing the fall in number of cases in few countries, WHO officials have stated that it is possible to eliminate monkeypox outbreak in Europe
It is possible to eliminate the monkeypox outbreak in Europe, World Health Organization officials said on Tuesday, highlighting evidence that case counts are slowing in a handful of countries.