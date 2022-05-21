Monkeypox is not a new disease but it rarely spills in humans, and even, then it hardly causes severe infection. The only significant American outbreak occurred in 2003 when 47 people were infected but not fatally. The current outbreaks in Europe and the U.S. are different and very concerning, as it does not follow the traditional pattern. Though the first person who was found to be infected in the first week of May had travelled to Nigeria, others had had no obvious contact with people known to be infected.

In such circumstances, it becomes extremely essential to apply the learnings we have acquired from the COVID pandemic.

Monkeypox outbreak: 3 lessons that we have (or haven’t) learned from COVID?

1. Whenever there is a viral outbreak, people tend to fight the last war. During the Ebola outbreak of 2014, there was an extreme paranoia, which led to downplaying of coronavirus at the initial stage. Now, because people catastrophically underestimated COVID, they are panicking about monkeypox. The first test is now how we handle the current crisis without panicking.

“I don’t think people should be freaking out at this stage," Carl Bergstrom of the University of Washington told the Atlantic.

2. COVID was completely unfamiliar when it first appeared, but monkeypox is a known quantity. “Monkeypox does not scream ‘airborne’ at me; COVID-19 did," Linsey Marr, an aerosol expert at Virginia Tech. But the concern is, it is a zoonotic infection.

“We can’t use what happened with previous monkeypox outbreaks to make sweeping statements. If we’ve learned anything from COVID, it’s to have humility," Marr added.

3. The smallpox vaccine incidentally protected against monkeypox. And when new generations were born into a world without either smallpox or smallpox-vaccination campaigns, they grew up vulnerable to monkeypox. The dwindling immunity meant that monkeypox infections increased 20-fold in the three decades after smallpox vanished, several reports showed.

That gives the virus more chances to evolve into a more transmissible pathogen in humans.