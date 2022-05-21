Monkeypox outbreak: Have we learned anything from COVID pandemic? Key pts

Monkeypox is not a new disease but it rarely spills in humans, and even, then it hardly causes severe infection. The only significant American outbreak occurred in 2003 when 47 people were infected but not fatally. The current outbreaks in Europe and the U.S. are different and very concerning, as it does not follow the traditional pattern. Though the first person who was found to be infected in the first week of May had travelled to Nigeria, others had had no obvious contact with people known to be infected.

