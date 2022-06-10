With over 700 monkeypox cases being detected in over 27 countries, World Health Organisation has notified that though it is not a new disease what is striking this time is the significant surge in non-endemic counties that wasn't observed earlier. UN health agency also pointed out that it is extremely important not to generate stigma against people who are at risk, which includes men who have sex with men. “The reason is that if people feel stigmatized, they will not feel comfortable coming forward for diagnosis and care. And that will put other people at risk".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}