Monkeypox outbreak: UK cases rise to 179 in 25 days

The UK health agency has stocked a safe smallpox vaccine and is offering it to human close contacts diagnosed with monkeypox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has detected 71 new human cases of monkeypox in the country, according to news gaency ANI. All new cases have been identified in England, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 179 since May 7. The health agency has advised those in contact with the cases to self-isolate for 21 days.
In addition, the UKHSA has stocked a safe smallpox vaccine and is offering it to human close contacts diagnosed with monkeypox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness. The agency has procured more than 20,000 doses of a smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic.
Meanwhile, the World Helath Organization (WHO) yesterday said that it was not concerned for now that the spread of monkeypox could spark a global pandemic.
The UN health agency has voiced concern at this "unusual situation", but reiterated that there was no reason to panic over the virus.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family.
Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. The initial symptoms include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash. The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.
