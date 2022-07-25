Monkeypox proves elusive foe as WHO declares global health emergency

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General on Saturday declared the outbreak of monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. “This outbreak can be stopped with the help of right strategies in the right groups," Tedros stated. He also suggested that the scientists should focus on the basic detective work of decoding the reason behind rapid increase in monkeypox cases and why it has spread so quickly.

