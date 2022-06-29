World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday asserted that it is ‘concerned’ about the fact that the monkeypox virus has started spreading among vulnerable groups, including children. So far, over 4000 cases of monkeypox infections have been reported from over 50 countries.

Even with the sudden surge in cases, the WHO decided last week not to declare monkeypox a global emergency, but has said it is working on a vaccine-sharing mechanism that some fear could see vaccines go to rich countries like the UK that already have their own stockpiles. Although the disease has been endemic in parts of Africa for decades, vaccines have not been used to stamp out previous outbreaks there.

Recent studies have revealed that the virus causing the current outbreak has several mutations compared with versions of the variant circulating in Africa. “However, we don’t know if these mutations affect clinical disease and how the virus spreads," UNSW Sydney study showed, as reported by news agency PTI.

In the United States, at least two separate strains have been circulating, suggesting multiple introductions into the country. Experts are yet to understand whether the mutations have made it more contagious or changed the clinical pattern to be more like a sexually transmitted infection. “It is yet to be understood why the pattern has changed, whether it is sexually transmitted or simply transmitted due to intimate contact in specific and globally connected social networks, or whether the virus has become more contagious," the report cited.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue.

People with more serious illnesses may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Most people infected with monkeypox recover within weeks without needing medical care but the disease can be more severe in vulnerable populations, like pregnant women and children.

(With inputs from agencies)