Monkeypox spreading in vulnerable groups, including children, warns WHO2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 07:45 PM IST
World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday asserted that it is ‘concerned’ about the fact that the monkeypox virus has started spreading among vulnerable groups, including children. So far, over 4000 cases of monkeypox infections have been reported from over 50 countries.