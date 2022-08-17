Monkeypox symptoms on skin: Man shows how rashes changed day by day

Monkeypox symptoms on skin: Man shows how rashes changed day by day2 min read . 08:33 PM IST
A monkeypox-infected patient has shared a detailed picture of his symptoms, which were visible on the skin, and shared them on social media. The patient, Silver Steele, who is an adult movie star took to Instagram to spread awareness of the monkeypox symptoms. As per Steele's post, this is what lesions looked like over the course of 21 days (from July 11 to August 1).
"Monkeypox: A timeline. I’m providing this to all of you so you can see an example of what the virus looks like over time. My goal with this is not to gross anyone out, but to educate".
Steele said that US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using his lesions in medical journals as they have been considered "clinically perfect" examples by medical professionals.
"Not everyone displays symptoms the exact same way but I’ve been told by more than one professional that my case is a “clinically perfect" example and it’s being used in CDC demonstrations and medical journals. The second photo is me all smiles yesterday, free of the contagious period. Tomorrow I see my doctor to get the “all-clear" and get a haircut so I can feel human again! Feel free to share this image. Spread the word, not the virus," he wrote in an Instagram post.
Steele's lesions had almost completely healed in about three weeks, and he has left quarantine.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 35,000 cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 92 countries as of August 17.
The WHO, which is looking to rename monkeypox, has turned to the public in coming up with a less stigmatising designation for the fast-spreading disease.
Recently in Brazil, for instance, there have been reported cases of people attacking monkeys over disease fears.
Monkeypox received its name because the virus was originally identified in monkeys kept for research in Denmark in 1958, but the disease is found in a number of animals, and most frequently in rodents.
Recently, the UN health agency announced new names for variants of monkeypox as Clades I, IIa, and IIb.
Monkeypox was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the spread among humans since then mainly limited to certain West and Central African countries where it is endemic.
But in May, cases of the disease, which causes fever, muscular aches, and large boil-like skin lesions, began spreading rapidly around the world, mainly among men who have sex with men.
