Monkeypox to be renamed: WHO needs your suggestion; check how to pitch a new name3 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 01:45 PM IST
WHO needs your suggestions while finalising a new name for monkeypox.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to rename monkeypox. And, the United Nations agency needs your suggestions while finalising a new name for the viral disease. If you have a name in mind, read on.