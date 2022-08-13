WHO’s process

Under the International Classification of Diseases and the WHO Family of International Health Related Classifications (WHO-FIC), it is the obligation of WHO to provide new names to existing diseases. A public consultation on a new disease nomenclature for monkeypox is being held by WHO. The International Committee on the Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV), which is in charge of naming virus species, is now working on designating the monkeypox virus.