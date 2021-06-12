The disease is often self-limiting with symptoms usually resolving spontaneously within 14-21 days. Symptoms can be mild or severe, and lesions can be very itchy or painful. Milder cases of monkeypox may go unreported and represent a risk of person-to-person transmission.
There are two clades of monkeypox virus, the West African clade, and Congo Basin (Central African) clade. Although the West African clade of monkeypox virus infection sometimes leads to severe illness in some individuals, the disease is usually self-limiting. The case-fatality ratio for the West African clade has been documented to be around 1% whereas for the Congo Basin clade it may be as high as 10%.
Currently, in the United Kingdom, including these two cases, there have been only six cases of monkeypox reported, so far.
While a vaccine was approved for monkeypox in 2019, and traditional smallpox vaccine provides cross-protection for monkeypox, these vaccines are not widely available. There is likely to be little immunity to the infection in those exposed as endemic disease is geographically limited to West and Central Africa, the WHO said.
