Monkeypox: UK reports two cases of this rare disease. All you need to know

There are two clades of monkeypox virus, the West African clade, and Congo Basin (Central African) clade. Although the West African clade of monkeypox virus infection sometimes leads to severe illness in some individuals, the disease is usually self-limiting. The case-fatality ratio for the West African clade has been documented to be around 1% whereas for the Congo Basin clade it may be as high as 10%.

