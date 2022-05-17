This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 is only one of the viruses, the WHO was looking at. Monkeypox is another equal and there are many others. And we cannot afford to take our eyes off these viruses, WHO said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With cases of monkeypox being reported from the UK, WHO on Tuesday informed that the virus is under its radar and further warned that, ‘Covid-19 is only one of the viruses, the WHO was looking at. Monkeypox is another equal and there are many others.’ Currently, studies are underway to understand how much it is circulating and the risk it poses. WHO also warned that the virus is spreading in sexual networks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With cases of monkeypox being reported from the UK, WHO on Tuesday informed that the virus is under its radar and further warned that, ‘Covid-19 is only one of the viruses, the WHO was looking at. Monkeypox is another equal and there are many others.’ Currently, studies are underway to understand how much it is circulating and the risk it poses. WHO also warned that the virus is spreading in sexual networks.
Monkeypox is currently under WHO radar
WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said, since the beginning of May, there have been 7 confirmed cases of monkeypox and one more suspected case in the UK. We are working very closely with our regional office and other agencies to evaluate each of these cases, the source of the infection, and forward contract tracing so that there is no further human-to-human transmission.
Monkeypox is currently under WHO radar
WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said, since the beginning of May, there have been 7 confirmed cases of monkeypox and one more suspected case in the UK. We are working very closely with our regional office and other agencies to evaluate each of these cases, the source of the infection, and forward contract tracing so that there is no further human-to-human transmission.
“A number of studies are underway to understand the extent of the circulation of monkeypox. We are ensuring that testing is happening along with the isolation of people who are suspected of having monkeypox."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“A number of studies are underway to understand the extent of the circulation of monkeypox. We are ensuring that testing is happening along with the isolation of people who are suspected of having monkeypox."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Monkeypox is currently under our radar and it once again highlights the threats of viruses like this. We really need to understand how much it is circulating and the risk it poses, she added and further asserted, Covid-19 is only one of the viruses, the WHO was looking at. Monkeypox is another equal and there are many others. And we cannot afford to take our eyes off these viruses.
Monkeypox is currently under our radar and it once again highlights the threats of viruses like this. We really need to understand how much it is circulating and the risk it poses, she added and further asserted, Covid-19 is only one of the viruses, the WHO was looking at. Monkeypox is another equal and there are many others. And we cannot afford to take our eyes off these viruses.
Monkeypox Found in the UK
Four more cases of monkeypox have been identified in Britain, bringing the total to seven, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
Monkeypox Found in the UK
Four more cases of monkeypox have been identified in Britain, bringing the total to seven, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
Health authorities are working to find links between the latest four cases, three of which are in London. The four all identify as gay or bisexual, which has prompted the health body to warn these groups to be alert to symptoms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Health authorities are working to find links between the latest four cases, three of which are in London. The four all identify as gay or bisexual, which has prompted the health body to warn these groups to be alert to symptoms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is a rare usually mild infection, typically caught from infected wild animals in parts of Africa. The disease is a relative of smallpox, causing a rash that often begins on the face, according to the NHS website.
Monkeypox is a rare usually mild infection, typically caught from infected wild animals in parts of Africa. The disease is a relative of smallpox, causing a rash that often begins on the face, according to the NHS website.
Monkeypox can be caught from a bite by an infected animal, or by touching its blood, body fluids or fur. It’s thought to be spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels. It’s also possible to catch the disease by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked properly.
How can you catch it?
Monkeypox can be caught from a bite by an infected animal, or by touching its blood, body fluids or fur. It’s thought to be spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels. It’s also possible to catch the disease by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked properly.