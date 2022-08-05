Monkeypox: US declares public health emergency2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 05:41 AM IST
The U.S. government has declared a public health emergency to strengthen the response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected over 6,600 Americans.
The U.S. government on Thursday declared a public health emergency to strengthen the response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected over 6,600 Americans. The announcement will further free up money and other resources to fight the virus, according to the news agency Associated Press.