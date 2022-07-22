Monkeypox vaccine: EMA recommends Imvanex as virus cases spike

Monkeypox vaccine: EMA recommends Imvanex as virus cases spike2 min read . 04:52 PM IST
Imvanex is currently authorised in the EU for the prevention of Smallpox in adults
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday informed that it has recommended the approval of Imvanex for the prevention of Monkeypox.
Imvanex, developed by Bavarian Nordic and currently being used against Smallpox, was already cleared for use against Monkeypox by American regulators. It is being sold as Jynneos in the US.
“To confirm the effectiveness of the vaccine against Monkeypox, the company will collect data from an observational study that will be carried out during the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak in Europe," the EMA said.
It added that the vaccine's safety profile was “favorable" and the benefits of its use during the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak outweighed the risks, noting mostly mild to moderate side effects.
In addition to the use for the prevention of Monkeypox, the European authority has also recommended authorising Imvanex against disease caused by vaccinia virus, which leads to symptoms similar to, but milder than those of Smallpox.
About the vaccine
The vaccine contains a weakened form of the vaccinia virus called ‘modified vaccinia virus Ankara’, which is related to the Smallpox virus. It does not cause disease in humans and cannot reproduce in human cells, according to EMA.
“Because of the similarity between the virus in this vaccine and these viruses, antibodies produced against it are expected to protect against Monkeypox, Smallpox and vaccinia," said the regulator.
Need for vaccine
Doses of the vaccine are extremely limited. Most of the world's supply has already been bought by countries and regions including Britain, Canada, the EU and the US.
None have gone to Africa, where a more severe version of monkeypox has killed dozens of people. No Monkeypox deaths have been reported in rich countries.
People who catch Monkeypox often experience symptoms that include fever, body aches, a rash and lesions; most recover within weeks without needing medical attention.
Authorities in numerous countries, including Britain, Germany and the US, have offered the vaccine to health workers and those at high risk of being infected by Monkeypox.
In the US, soaring demand for the Monkeypox vaccine caused the appointment system to crash in New York City, one of many places where supplies have run out almost immediately after they arrived.
Monkeypox situation
Monkeypox experts discussed Thursday whether the World Health Organization should classify the outbreak as a global health emergency – the highest alarm it can sound.
A second meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on the virus was held to examine the worsening situation, with nearly 15,400 cases reported from 71 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
