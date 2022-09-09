Monkeypox vaccine to men with HIV? Here's what a study says

Monkeypox vaccine to men with HIV? Here's what a study says2 min read . 05:42 AM IST
The latest study released on Thursday shows that a higher-than-expected share of monkeypox infection are in people with other sexually transmitted infections.
The latest study released on Thursday shows that a higher-than-expected share of monkeypox infection are in people with other sexually transmitted infections.
Monkeypox vaccine may also include men with HIV or those recently diagnosed with other sexually transmitted diseases in the United States, said officials as quoted by news agency The Associated Press. They are considering broadening recommendations for those who get vaccinated against monkeypox disease.
Monkeypox vaccine may also include men with HIV or those recently diagnosed with other sexually transmitted diseases in the United States, said officials as quoted by news agency The Associated Press. They are considering broadening recommendations for those who get vaccinated against monkeypox disease.
The latest study released on Thursday shows that a higher-than-expected share of monkeypox infection are in people with other sexually transmitted infections.
The latest study released on Thursday shows that a higher-than-expected share of monkeypox infection are in people with other sexually transmitted infections.
"The report represents 'call to action'," said John T Brooks, chief medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's monkeypox outbreak response.
"The report represents 'call to action'," said John T Brooks, chief medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's monkeypox outbreak response.
"I expect vaccine recommendations to expand and that the White House together with CDC is working on a plan for what that will look like," Brooks told AP.
"I expect vaccine recommendations to expand and that the White House together with CDC is working on a plan for what that will look like," Brooks told AP.
At present, the CDC recommends the monkeypox vaccine to people who are in close contact with someone who has monkeypox disease, people who know a sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox, and gay or bisexual men who had multiple sex partners in the past two weeks. The vaccine is also recommended for health care workers at high risk of exposure.
At present, the CDC recommends the monkeypox vaccine to people who are in close contact with someone who has monkeypox disease, people who know a sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox, and gay or bisexual men who had multiple sex partners in the past two weeks. The vaccine is also recommended for health care workers at high risk of exposure.
According to the new CDC report, monkeypox infection in people with HIV and other STDs may be a bigger issue than previously realized. It analyzed about 2,000 monkeypox cases from four states and four cities from mid-May to late July.
According to the new CDC report, monkeypox infection in people with HIV and other STDs may be a bigger issue than previously realized. It analyzed about 2,000 monkeypox cases from four states and four cities from mid-May to late July.
It found that around 38% of those infected with monkeypox infection had been diagnosed with HIV, far higher than their share of the population among men who have sex with men.
It found that around 38% of those infected with monkeypox infection had been diagnosed with HIV, far higher than their share of the population among men who have sex with men.
"Around 41% of monkeypox patients had been diagnosed with an STD in the preceding year. About 10% of those patients had been diagnosed with three or more different STDs in the prior year," the study added.
"Around 41% of monkeypox patients had been diagnosed with an STD in the preceding year. About 10% of those patients had been diagnosed with three or more different STDs in the prior year," the study added.
It also found that there were racial differences because more than 60% of Black Americans with monkeypox disease had HIV, compared with 41% of Hispanic people, 28% of whites, and 22% of Asians.
It also found that there were racial differences because more than 60% of Black Americans with monkeypox disease had HIV, compared with 41% of Hispanic people, 28% of whites, and 22% of Asians.
Brooks stated that the findings of this study lead to vaccines being recommended for people with recent STD infections, people with HIV, people taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications to prevent HIV infection, and, possibly, prostitutes.
Brooks stated that the findings of this study lead to vaccines being recommended for people with recent STD infections, people with HIV, people taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications to prevent HIV infection, and, possibly, prostitutes.
(With AP inputs)
(With AP inputs)