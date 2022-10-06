Monkeypox virus mutation: Scientists concerned as genes start disappearing2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 08:08 PM IST
In some instances, entire genes in the monkeypox-infected person disappeared.
A few months ago, when analysing samples of the monkeypox virus, scientists at the Minnesota Department of Health in St. Paul found that a significant portion of the virus's genome was missing in one sample taken from an infected person. Another portion migrated to a completely different location in the sequence, they found.