'Monkeypox won't become a pandemic but..': What WHO said on the virus outbreak

'Monkeypox won't become a pandemic but..': What WHO said on the virus outbreak3 min read . 06:27 PM IST
- UN health agency expert said that it remains unclear whether infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease
LONDON :The Monkeypox virus cases have been spreading outside of the African continent as well, wherein cases have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic- Europe, US, Latin America.
LONDON :The Monkeypox virus cases have been spreading outside of the African continent as well, wherein cases have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic- Europe, US, Latin America.
Closely following the viral outbreak Monkeypox, which is the smaller version of Small pox, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it is unlikely that the outbreak will become a pandemic outside of Africa.
Closely following the viral outbreak Monkeypox, which is the smaller version of Small pox, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it is unlikely that the outbreak will become a pandemic outside of Africa.
The health expert Dr Rosamund Lewis also added that it remains unclear whether infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.
The health expert Dr Rosamund Lewis also added that it remains unclear whether infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.
As of now, more than 300 cases, suspected and confirmed, of the Monkeypox virus have been reported. Most cases have been in Europe rather than in the Central and West African countries where the virus is endemic. No deaths have been reported so far.
As of now, more than 300 cases, suspected and confirmed, of the Monkeypox virus have been reported. Most cases have been in Europe rather than in the Central and West African countries where the virus is endemic. No deaths have been reported so far.
Spread of Monkeypox
Spread of Monkeypox
Dr Lewis emphasized on the fact that the vast majority of cases being seen in dozens of countries globally are in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men, so that scientists can further study the issue and for populations at risk to take precautions.
Dr Lewis emphasized on the fact that the vast majority of cases being seen in dozens of countries globally are in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men, so that scientists can further study the issue and for populations at risk to take precautions.
“It’s very important to describe this because it appears to be an increase in a mode of transmission that may have been under-recognized in the past," said Lewis, WHO's technical lead on Monkeypox.
“It’s very important to describe this because it appears to be an increase in a mode of transmission that may have been under-recognized in the past," said Lewis, WHO's technical lead on Monkeypox.
However, the health expert warned that everybody is at risk regardless of their sexual orientation.
However, the health expert warned that everybody is at risk regardless of their sexual orientation.
Contradictory to her statements, other scientists and experts have said that it may be accidental that the disease was first picked up in gay and bisexual men, saying it could quickly spill over into other groups if it is not curbed.
Contradictory to her statements, other scientists and experts have said that it may be accidental that the disease was first picked up in gay and bisexual men, saying it could quickly spill over into other groups if it is not curbed.
“It is not yet known whether this virus is exploiting a new mode of transmission, but what is clear is that it continues to exploit its well-known mode of transmission, which is close, physical contact," Lewis said.
“It is not yet known whether this virus is exploiting a new mode of transmission, but what is clear is that it continues to exploit its well-known mode of transmission, which is close, physical contact," Lewis said.
Monkeypox, sex and genitals
Monkeypox, sex and genitals
Lewis said it’s unknown whether monkeypox is being transmitted by sex or just the close contact between people engaging in sexual activity and described the threat to the general population as “low."
Lewis said it’s unknown whether monkeypox is being transmitted by sex or just the close contact between people engaging in sexual activity and described the threat to the general population as “low."
She also warned that among the current cases, there is a higher proportion of people with fewer lesions that are more concentrated in the genital region and sometimes nearly impossible to see.
She also warned that among the current cases, there is a higher proportion of people with fewer lesions that are more concentrated in the genital region and sometimes nearly impossible to see.
“You may have these lesions for two to four weeks (and) they may not be visible to others, but you may still be infectious," she said.
“You may have these lesions for two to four weeks (and) they may not be visible to others, but you may still be infectious," she said.
Last week, a top adviser to WHO said the outbreak in Europe, U.S., Israel, Australia and beyond was likely linked to sex at two recent raves in Spain and Belgium. That marks a significant departure from the disease’s typical pattern of spread in central and western Africa, where people are mainly infected by animals like wild rodents and primates, and epidemics haven’t spilled across borders.
Last week, a top adviser to WHO said the outbreak in Europe, U.S., Israel, Australia and beyond was likely linked to sex at two recent raves in Spain and Belgium. That marks a significant departure from the disease’s typical pattern of spread in central and western Africa, where people are mainly infected by animals like wild rodents and primates, and epidemics haven’t spilled across borders.
Monkeypox symptoms
Monkeypox symptoms
Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. No deaths have been reported in the current outbreak.
Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. No deaths have been reported in the current outbreak.
Monkeypox-The unknown
Monkeypox-The unknown
WHO's Lewis also said that even though previous cases of monkeypox in central and western Africa have been relatively contained, it remain unclear if people could spread monkeypox without symptoms or if the disease might be airborne, like measles or Covid-19.
WHO's Lewis also said that even though previous cases of monkeypox in central and western Africa have been relatively contained, it remain unclear if people could spread monkeypox without symptoms or if the disease might be airborne, like measles or Covid-19.
Monkeypox is related to smallpox, but has milder symptoms. After smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980, countries suspended their mass immunization programs, a move that some experts believe may be helping monkeypox spread, since there is now little widespread immunity to related diseases; smallpox vaccines are also protective against monkeypox.
Monkeypox is related to smallpox, but has milder symptoms. After smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980, countries suspended their mass immunization programs, a move that some experts believe may be helping monkeypox spread, since there is now little widespread immunity to related diseases; smallpox vaccines are also protective against monkeypox.
Lewis said it would be “unfortunate" if monkeypox were able to “exploit the immunity gap" left by smallpox 40 years ago, saying that there was still a window of opportunity to close down the outbreak so that monkeypox would not become entrenched in new regions.
Lewis said it would be “unfortunate" if monkeypox were able to “exploit the immunity gap" left by smallpox 40 years ago, saying that there was still a window of opportunity to close down the outbreak so that monkeypox would not become entrenched in new regions.