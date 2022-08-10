Monkeys are getting killed in this country amid monkeypox scare; WHO alarmed2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 06:37 AM IST
This country is experiencing attacks on monkeys due to growing monkeypox concerns.
In light of concerns about the spread of monkeypox, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed grief over the slaughter of monkeys in Brazil on Tuesday. In less than a week, 10 monkeys in São José do Rio Preto, in the state of Sao Paulo, have been poisoned, according to a story published on Sunday by the Brazilian news website G1. Other cities reported hearing about similar instances.