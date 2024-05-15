'Monstrous, horrific': Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, others condemn attack on Slovak PM Robert Fico
Robert Fico, four-time prime minister and a political veteran accused of swaying his country's foreign policy in favour of the Kremlin, is battling life-threatening wounds in hospital after being shot multiple times.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and several other world leaders have condemned the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday, terming the attack as monstrous and horrific.