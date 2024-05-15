Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and several other world leaders have condemned the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday, terming the attack as monstrous and horrific.

Fico, four-time prime minister and a political veteran accused of swaying his country's foreign policy in favour of the Kremlin, is battling life-threatening wounds in hospital after being shot multiple times.

While wishing Fico "a speedy and full recovery", Putin said there can be no justification for this “monstrous crime".

"I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation," Putin said in a telegram to Slovak President Zuzana Caputova.

According to a statement released by the White House, Biden extended assistance to the Slovakian government and said he was “alarmed to hear reports of an attack" on the prime minister.

"We condemn this horrific act of violence. Our embassy is in close touch with the government of Slovakia and ready to assist," Biden added.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the “shocking attack" against the prime minister of Slovakia.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq said Guterres's "thoughts are with the prime minister and his loved ones at this difficult moment."

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere."

"Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “strongly condemned" the attack on Fico and said, “I learned with deep shock the news of the cowardly attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. All my thoughts are with him, his family and the friendly Slovak people."

"Also on behalf of the Italian Government, I would like to express the strongest condemnation of all forms of violence and attacks on the cardinal principles of democracy and freedom," she added.

According to the Slovakian government's statement, Fico was transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica in a life-threatening condition "because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute intervention."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!