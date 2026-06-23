Montreal shooting: Police officer, resident and suspect dead; motive under investigation

A shooting in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood of Montreal on Monday left three people dead, including a police officer, a local resident and the suspected gunman, prompting a major security response and an ongoing investigation into the motive behind the attack.

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Authorities said the incident occurred shortly before midday in the Côte-des-Neiges area, a district known for its kosher restaurants, supermarkets and large Jewish community.

Police officer killed in line of duty Montreal police confirmed that one of their officers was killed while responding to the incident.

"It is with immense sadness that we confirm the death of one of our police officers in the line of duty," the Montreal police said in a statement posted on social media.

Police later announced that the suspected assailant was also dead. A resident of the area was killed as well, bringing the total death toll to three.

According to public broadcaster Radio-Canada, another police officer suffered serious injuries during the shooting.

Motive remains unclear Authorities have not yet identified a motive for the attack.

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Officials stressed that it remains too early to determine whether the shooting was specifically linked to the neighbourhood's Jewish population or whether other factors were involved.

"We don't really know what the motive of this individual was," Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière told reporters.

He urged residents to remain cautious while emergency responders secured the area.

Heavy police presence Witnesses reported a significant police deployment following the shooting.

Police vehicles flooded the neighbourhood, while a police helicopter circled overhead as officers searched the area and secured the scene.

Authorities also urged residents to stay away from the affected zone as investigators gathered evidence.

"People should not be going out," Lafrenière said. "We're on the ground, and the crisis unit is being set up."

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Jewish community monitoring situation The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a leading Canadian Jewish advocacy organisation, said it was closely following developments.

"As we await more details about the nature of this horrifying incident, we urge community members to exercise vigilance," the organisation said in a statement.

The shooting has raised concerns within Montreal's Jewish community, although investigators have not indicated whether the attack was targeted.

Political leaders urge calm Quebec officials called for restraint as law enforcement agencies worked to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette said she was deeply disturbed by the events.

"I am deeply shaken by the tragic events that occurred today in the Côte-des-Neiges area," she said.

"It is essential to allow the authorities to do their work and to avoid speculation."

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Investigation underway Police have not released the identities of the victims, and further details about the circumstances leading to the shooting remain limited.

Investigators are expected to provide additional information as the inquiry progresses.

For now, authorities continue to examine the sequence of events that led to one of Montreal's deadliest incidents in recent months, while residents await answers about what sparked the violence in the normally busy neighbourhood.

(With AFP inputs)

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