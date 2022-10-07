Moody's downgrades cash-strapped Pakistan's rating, Islamabad contests2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 12:29 PM IST
- Pakistan said on Friday it strongly contests a ratings downgrade by agency Moody's
Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the Government of Pakistan's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B3. Moody's has also downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P)Caa1 from (P)B3. The outlook remains negative.