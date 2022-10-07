Moody's downgrades cash-strapped Pakistan's rating, Islamabad contests

“The negative outlook captures risks around Pakistan's ability to secure required financing to fully meet its needs in the next few years. Elevated social and political risks compound the government's difficulty in implementing reforms, including revenue-raising measures, that would improve the country's fiscal position and alleviate liquidity stresses. The floods will also raise Pakistan's external financing needs, raising the risks of a balance of payments crisis. Pakistan's weak institutions and governance strength adds uncertainty around whether the country will maintain a credible policy path that supports further financing. The negative outlook also captures risks that, should a debt restructuring be needed, it may extend to private sector creditors," Moody's said. (With Agency Inputs)