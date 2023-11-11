Moody's cuts US outlook to ‘negative’, Washington is furious
Moody's retains AAA credit rating on US government debt, but warns of risks due to political polarisation and high deficits.
Moody's on Friday lowered its outlook on the US credit rating to "negative" from “stable" on Friday. The rating agency said it expects America's fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability. Moody's retained its AAA credit rating on US government debt. This year Fitch also lowered uts rating of the US. Fitch Ratings lowered its rating to AA from AAA in August.