Moody's suggest Americans might be talking themselves into recession. Read here

Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, joined the “What Goes Up" podcast to discuss his outlook after government data this week showed the highest level of inflation in almost 41 years. “I talk to CEOs, CFOs, investors, friends, family—to the person, they think we're going into recession. I've never seen anything like it," Zandi says. “When sentiment is so fragile, it’s not going to take a whole lot to push us in."