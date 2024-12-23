Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Moody's upgrades Sri Lanka's rating to ‘Caa1’ after creditors' approval of $12.55 billion debt restructuring

Moody's upgrades Sri Lanka's rating to ‘Caa1’ after creditors' approval of $12.55 billion debt restructuring

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee

Moody's rating hike action comes after the review, which started last week. The rating upgrade to ‘Caa1’ marks a stable outlook for the island nation of Sri Lanka, reported Reuters. 

Moody's rating hike on Monday, December 23, comes shortly after Fitch Ratings hiked the nation's long-term foreign-currency default rating last week.

Global credit ratings agency Moody's on Monday, December 23, raised the long-term foreign currency issuer rating of the South-Asian nation, Sri Lanka, reported the news agency Reuters.

The long-term foreign currency issuer rating has now been raised to “Caa1" from its previous level of “Ca" with a stable outlook after the nation's creditors approved a $12.55 billion debt restructuring last week, reported the news agency.

The country's credit profile shows a reduction in external vulnerability and government liquidity risk and a prospect for fiscal and debt sustainability, according to the report, cited in the news report.

Sri Lanka's credit fundamentals have improved over the past two years... external vulnerability and government liquidity risk have both declined from elevated levels," said Moody's quoted the news agency.

What is Sri Lanka's debt situation now?

In May 2022, Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time ever due to the country's high debt burden and falling foreign exchange reserves.

Last week, Fitch Ratings also upgraded the island nation's long-term foreign-currency default rating to “CCC" compared to its earlier level of “restricted default".

The Finance Ministry of Sri Lanka, in a statement, said that the debt default crisis has officially ended for the nation.

“December 20 marked a major milestone in our economic recovery process as Sri Lanka officially exited sovereign default," said Mahinda Siriwardana, a bureaucrat in the Finance Ministry, in a statement cited by the news agency PTI.

The Sri Lankan bondholders last week signed off on the government's proposal to restructure its international bonds as the country recovers from its worst financial crisis in decades, as per the news report.

Monday's rating upgrade to “Caa1" marks the conclusion of Moody's review, which started last week and indicated a possible upgrade in Sri Lanka bonds, as per the agency report.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.