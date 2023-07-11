Water management risks pose growing credit threats as demand soars, climate change intensifies: Moody’s

Water management risks pose growing credit threats as demand soars, climate change intensifies: Moody’s1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Inadequate water management practices also have adverse social implications. Unequal access to water and poor wastewater management can contribute to social tensions, reduced local incomes, and threats to public health and safety
New Delhi: Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has warned that the credit impact of water management risks is set to escalate due to rising demand and the effects of climate change.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×