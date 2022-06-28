Moon mission: NASA launches satellite as small as a microwave oven2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 04:11 PM IST
The latest satellite that NASA sent into space is hardly larger than a microwave oven.
As part of a historic mission to send people back to the Moon, NASA launched a nanosatellite into space on June 28 that was hardly larger than a microwave oven. From New Zealand's eastern Mahia Peninsula, a rocket carrying the tiny CAPSTONE module successfully launched amid a thunderous blast and a wave of fiery propellant.