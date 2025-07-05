Moonlighting pro Soham Parekh secures new job at AI startup after Silicon Valley scandal, 'He'll prove everyone wrong'

Soham Parekh, the software engineer making headlines for secretly working for multiple startups simultaneously, has found a new full-time job opportunity. Following backlash over moonlighting, the techie secured a new opportunity with Darwin Studios, based in San Francisco. At this new role as a founding engineer, he will help build an AI-powered video remixing platform called Wayve.

In a statement, Darwin’s CEO and founder Sanjit Juneja commended the techie, accused of juggling multiple jobs at once, and suggested that there is “something even greater to prove than just his love for software.”

Calling Parekh a “10x engineer,” he defended his recruitment and said, "Soham is an incredibly talented engineer, and we believe in his abilities to help bring our products to market." He suggested that there is “something even greater to prove than just his love for software.” Meanwhile, Soham Parekh admitted that he will no longer be taking on multiple jobs.

Founder of AI company HyperSpell, Conor Brennan-Burke, also offered an engineering role to Parekh in his company and said that he believes in second chances. Sharing the e-mail, Burke wrote, “He's definitely learned his lesson now and is going to work insanely hard to prove everyone wrong. Massive opportunity to bring on top talent with a chip on their shoulder.”

How Soham Parekh's moonlighting scandal surfaced Soham Parekh's moonlighting scandal first surfaced when Playground AI founder Suhail Doshi exposed the Indian techie and called him a "scammer" on X. The warning message stated, “There’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware.”

The consequences of this post that followed left Soham Parekh in trouble as he was fired from multiple roles while several recruiters flagged him as a risky hire.

Soham Parekh confessed that “dire financial hardship drove him to make those decisions” about providing false narratives on his whereabouts and his employment situation during his appearance US technology show TBPN show. He said, “I’m not proud of what I did," about and deceiving employers and added, “I wish I had the money.”

