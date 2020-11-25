More Americans are surviving covid-19, but that could change as rates rise

More Americans are surviving covid-19, but that could change as rates rise4 min read . 01:40 PM IST
- The U.S. death rate has declined by a third since April, researchers say
The death rate from Covid-19 is falling in the U.S., according to infectious-disease experts and biostatisticians, a signal of advancements in treatment of the disease.
But the death rate could climb with the latest nationwide rise in cases, they warn.
