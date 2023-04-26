More bank jitters as First Republic probes asset sales, 'bad bank' options5 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:04 AM IST
- The KBW Regional Banking Index dropped 4%, the broader S&P 500 bank index fell 2.6% and broader markets showed concern with U.S. stocks lower and U.S. Treasury yields falling.
First Republic Bank faces dwindling and tough options to turn around its business with the creation of a 'bad bank' or asset sales possibilities, a source familiar with the matter said after the lender showed the extent of deposit flight during last month's banking crisis.
