More Deaths in Kyiv as Russia Hits Civilian Infrastructure

Russia unleashed another massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv that killed at least six people, as Moscow steps up its aerial attacks on civilian infrastructure.

A section of a residential building collapsed after it was hit, and another 19 people were injured, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday morning. Recovery work continues and more casualties are likely trapped in the rubble, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

“Russia has demonstrated that the term ‘civilian object’ doesn’t exist for them,” Klymenko said on Telegram.

The overnight strikes by President Vladimir Putin’s forces followed a similar pattern to last week’s assault that killed 27 people in Ukraine.

The country was attacked by 352 strike drones and 16 ballistic and cruise missiles into Monday, with Kyiv and the surrounding region the main target, according to Ukraine’s military. One of the capital’s subway entry points was damaged, the city administration said on Telegram. Subway stations are used as shelters during air raids.

In total, 339 drones and 15 missiles were shot down or jammed, according to Ukraine’s Air Defense.

The strike comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to attend the NATO summit in The Hague that begins on Tuesday. He’s seeking to rally support for his country, while also reducing its dependence on military lifelines, especially from the US.

Zelenskiy has called on western allies to allocate 0.25% of their GDP to support Ukraine’s defense industry next year. At the same time, his country has amassed $43 billion to ramp up production and to buy drones, artillery, and other weapons.

