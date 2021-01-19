More finance chiefs resigned in 2020 than in previous years

Thirty-seven companies in the S&P 500, including General Motors Co. and HP Inc., last year said that their CFOs would quit, up 27.6% from 2019. The figure for 2020 is higher than the average number of resignations over the past decade, which totaled about 25 a year, according to data provider MyLogIQ. Resignations are typically voluntary, as opposed to terminations, but the language in corporate filings can sometimes be ambiguous.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in