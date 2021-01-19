More finance chiefs resigned in 2020 than in previous years

More finance chiefs resigned in 2020 than in previous years4 min read . 04:46 PM IST
Thirty-seven CFOs stepped down from S&P 500 companies, up 27.6% from 2019
More chief financial officers resigned from large U.S. companies in 2020 than in previous years, as the pandemic put pressure on corporate balance sheets and the executives who manage them.
Thirty-seven companies in the S&P 500, including General Motors Co. and HP Inc., last year said that their CFOs would quit, up 27.6% from 2019. The figure for 2020 is higher than the average number of resignations over the past decade, which totaled about 25 a year, according to data provider MyLogIQ. Resignations are typically voluntary, as opposed to terminations, but the language in corporate filings can sometimes be ambiguous.
