More green card holders are becoming US citizens

“On Oct. 7, I entered the USCIS building at 7:30 a.m. a French immigrant and came out a couple hours later an American citizen," said Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy, a freelance journalist who has lived in the U.S. for 21 years. “While answering the questions I had carefully studied for my test and while being asked about my background, I was inundated by memories of my time in this country and what it meant to me to become a citizen."