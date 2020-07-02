According to Deepender Singh Hooda, a former head of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, “the good thing is talks are going on." But words like “complex" and “step by step" indicated that there were issues that both sides still needed to reach an agreement on. “It shows there are difficulties" that are yet to be sorted out, Hooda said—a point that Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, concurred with. According to Kondapalli, the two sides agreeing to an “expeditious" process to de-escalate was an expression of intention, not action. Moreover, the call for more talks could buy the Chinese side time to entrench themselves more firmly inside Indian territory, for example, along Pangong Tso, and “present to India as a fait accompli," he warned.