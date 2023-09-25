More pandemics ahead? Wuhan 'batwoman' says 20 coronaviruses have 'high risk' of human outbreaks2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Scientists predict more coronavirus pandemics as world recovers from COVID-19. 20 coronaviruses likely to infect humans.
Scientists have heralded the possibility of fresh coronavirus borne pandemics as the world recovers from COVID-19. Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli – better known as 'Batwoman' for her work – has predicted the possibility of several coronaviruses jumping the species barrier to infect human beings in coming years. The Wuhan-based researcher had previously made waves as the ‘lab-leak’ COVID-19 origin theory gained momentum.