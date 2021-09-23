Higher mortality seen in patients on dialysis during covid second wave: study

The study showed that infections, hospitalizations, and mortality were all significantly reduced among people who had taken at least one dose of the vaccine. “We found that those patients on dialysis who had taken even one dose of the vaccine had as much as 33% reduced risk of getting covid-19 infection compared to those who were not vaccinated. More notable was the halving of the risk of death, even if they got covid-19," Dr Vivekanand Jha, principal investigator of the study said.