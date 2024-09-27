UK PM Keir Starmer backs India for permanent UN Security Council seat; follows US, France :’has to change…’

Keir Starmer backed India's UNSC permanent membership during the UN General Assembly, echoing support from Biden and Macron

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
27 Sep 2024
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed India's bid for a permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India earned UK's support days after US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron echoed similar thoughts.

Speaking at the general debate of the 79th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York, Starmer emphasized the need for the UNSC to evolve. "..the Security Council has to change to become a more representative body, willing to act – not paralysed by politics,” said Starmer.

The Security Council has to change to become a more representative body, willing to act – not paralyzed by politics.

Currently, the UNSC consists of five permanent members and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

The permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France, and the United States, all of whom have veto power over substantive resolutions. Here's what we know so far:

 

UN General Assembly Debate

UK PM Starmer called for an increase in the sears for elected members. “We advocate for permanent representation for Africa on the Council, alongside Brazil, India, Japan, and Germany as permanent members, as well as an increase in seats for elected members,” said the UK Prime Minister.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron had also voiced strong support for India's inclusion as a permanent member of the UNSC. While citing a need for the UN to be more ‘effective’, Macron said it could be possible by making the body more representative.

"…So let's just make these United Nations more effective, first by perhaps making them more representative. That is why France, and I repeat here, is in favor of the Security Council being expanded," he told the UN General Assembly. He mentioned that Germany, Japan, and Brazil should also be permanent members, as well as two other nations that Africa will decide upon.

Last week, Joe Biden had also vouched for India as a permanent member of the UNSC. During his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his home Delaware, Biden said that the US supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for New Delhi in a reformed UN Security Council.

27 Sep 2024
