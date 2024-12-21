More storms are brewing in the South China Sea

All this is fair enough. But the danger for America is that encounters at sea escalate too far, and that if a military skirmish erupted, it might be obliged to defend the Philippines under their mutual-defence treaty. There is already confusion. In May Mr Marcos said that the death of a Philippine citizen in any skirmish would be “close to an act of war", and predicted that America would “hold the same standard". But Lloyd Austin, America’s secretary of defence, declined to endorse Mr Marcos’s declaration. It is an invidious choice for America. It does not want to risk a wider war. Yet if it failed to back an important ally, American deterrence would suffer in Asia and elsewhere and China’s illegal claims in the South China Sea would become more entrenched.