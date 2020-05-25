More talks likely this week as India seeks to ease tensions with China

But this time, the incident is not restricted to one area, stretching across locations along the 3,488-km LAC, said analysts. In Ladakh alone, Indian and Chinese armies have added reinforcements in Demchok, Galwan river and Pangong Tso lake, said people familiar with the developments. The situation led to scuffles at Pangong Tso on 5-6 May and at Naku La in Sikkim on 9 May. According to one person, the PLA has pitched around 80 tents at the Galwan river. The situation was so tense that Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane paid a visit to Leh, the headquarters of the Indian Army’s 14 Corps, on Friday for a review.