Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >More than 2,300 people infected with India-dominated Covid strain: UK health secy

More than 2,300 people infected with India-dominated Covid strain: UK health secy

Premium
Cases have doubled in the past week in Bolton, Blackburn and Darwen in northwestern England and the Indian variant is now the dominant strain of the virus, Hancock said.
1 min read . 09:55 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Hancock said 86 different local authority areas had now identified at least five people with the new strain

Authorities have identified 2,323 cases of the Indian strain of coronavirus in the U.K., Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, as the highly transmissible new variant spreads.

Authorities have identified 2,323 cases of the Indian strain of coronavirus in the U.K., Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, as the highly transmissible new variant spreads.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Hancock said 86 different local authority areas had now identified at least five people with the new strain.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Hancock said 86 different local authority areas had now identified at least five people with the new strain.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Cases have doubled in the past week in Bolton, Blackburn and Darwen in northwestern England and the Indian variant is now the dominant strain of the virus, Hancock said.

He urged the public to get vaccinated, saying most people with the India strain in Bolton hospital had not received a shot. Early evidence shows vaccines still work against this new variant, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!