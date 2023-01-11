More than 20 killed in explosion outside Afghanistan foreign ministry in Kabul2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 06:42 PM IST
- The blast came three days after at least 10 people were killed in an explosion that rocked Kabul's military airport
More than 20 people are reported to be dead in a suicide bomb attack near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in Kabul. The local police have confirmed the attack and the area has been cordoned off. The blast came three days after at least 10 people were killed in an explosion that rocked Kabul's military airport.