More than 20 people are reported to be dead in a suicide bomb attack near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in Kabul. The local police have confirmed the attack and the area has been cordoned off. The blast came three days after at least 10 people were killed in an explosion that rocked Kabul's military airport.

The repeated blasts expose the hollow claims of the Taliban-led Afghanistan government about the improved security infrastructure of the country. Since the Taliban took on power in August 2021, hundreds of common people have died in such explosions carried out by armed groups linked to the Islamic state.

The main target of these attacks has mostly been the ethnic minorities like Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, etc. and many of the attacks target mosques during prayer hours.

These Islamic State terrorists are on a mission to make things more troublesome for the Taliban regime as they have also started to target the embassies and missions of foreign governments. In recent months, they have targeted the office of the former Prime Minister and the embassies of Russia and Pakistan.

The recurring attacks tagged with the repressive governance of the Taliban government are increasing the misery of the common people of Afghanistan. The Taliban regime has been particularly oppressive against a woman who is barred from education and jobs.

Recently, the Taliban government has also decided to ban all sports for women and girls. The representative of the government often pays visits to the national and international players to coerce them to stop practicing for sports, a report from Associated Press said.

“They posed for an AP photographer for portraits with the equipment of the sports they loved. They hid their identities with burqas, the all-encompassing robes, and hood that completely cover the face, leaving only a mesh to see through. They didn't normally wear the burqa, but they said they sometimes do now when they go outside and want to remain anonymous and avoid harassment," the AP report said.

(With inputs from agencies)