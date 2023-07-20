More than 40 nations lining up to join BRICS bloc: South Africa

More than 40 nations have indicated an interest in joining the BRICS bloc of major developing economies as it seeks to expand to grow its political clout, South Africa’s ambassador to the group said. Iran, Argentina, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia among nations that have expressed an interest.

BRICS, a loosely-defined group which sees itself as a counterweight to Western economic domination, derives its name from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The bloc has previously indicated it is open to expansion.

Brazil, Russia, India and China formed the BRICS in 2009, and South Africa joined the following year — the only additional member to be admitted so far. South Africa proposed a further expansion in 2018 and discussions began in earnest last year, said Anil Sooklal, the ambassador.

“This knocking on the door is nothing new," Sooklal told journalists in Johannesburg on Thursday. “Twenty-two countries have formally approached BRICS, an equal number of informal approaches" have been received about joining, he said.

“Argentina, all the major Global South countries" have applied, he said, adding that Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Saudi Arabia have expressed interest, as have some European nations. “They are quite weighty countries."

While China and South Africa support expansion and Russia should fall in line with China, Brazil and India are concerned their own influence will diminish and may oppose an enlargement, the Eurasia Group said in a note to clients. They will “instead support keeping interested states as ‘observers,’" it said.

South Africa will host this year’s BRICS summit next month and has invited 69 global leaders to attend related events, showing the bloc’s interest in boosting its influence, according to Sooklal.

