More than 40 nations lining up to join BRICS bloc: South Africa

More than 40 nations lining up to join BRICS bloc: South Africa1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:29 PM IST
More than 40 nations, including Iran, Argentina, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia, have expressed interest in joining the BRICS bloc of major developing economies. South Africa, the current member, is hosting this year's BRICS summit and has invited 69 global leaders to attend.
More than 40 nations have indicated an interest in joining the BRICS bloc of major developing economies as it seeks to expand to grow its political clout, South Africa’s ambassador to the group said. Iran, Argentina, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia among nations that have expressed an interest.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×