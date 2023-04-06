As the date of King Charles's coronation is inching closer, an anti-monarchy group claimed that their survey revealed 52% of the people in Britain are not interested in the coronation ceremony next month. The YouGov poll conducted by the Republic group surveyed 2,002 citizens of the country at the end of March.

The results of the survey inform that 15% of the participants responded as being “very interested" in the coronation ceremony, while 29% said they were “fairly interested." Around 24% of the respondents claimed to be “not very interested," while the rest 28% were “not interested at all."

“It’s easy to be fairly interested even if you’re also fairly indifferent to the monarchy," Graham Smith, CEO of Republic said, according to a report by the news platform HUFFPOST.

“It’s a big event that’s being endlessly promoted with few critical voices being heard on TV and radio. A far cry from the national enthusiasm and celebration being projected by some in the media," the CEO added.

The survey also asked respondents about the funding of the coronation event and 37% of the respondents believe that the Royal Family should pay for the entire coronation ceremony, while 36% wanted the UK government and the Royal Family to fund it together.

Around 15% of the respondents said the UK government should pay for the ceremony while 12% said they “don’t know."

The anti-monarchy Republic group is also planning demonstrations leading up to the coronation ceremony and has publicly expressed its disagreements with the monarchy system.

On Thursday, while engaging with the public at Milton Keynes, King Charles met with the protests of “Not my king!" Around 20 protestors of the anti-monarchy group were present around the location, peacefully protesting against King Charles.

“Republic is concerned about recent police harassment of peaceful protesters at royal events," Smith said.

“We’re determined to get the message across that it’s ok to protest against the royals," the CEO of Republic added.