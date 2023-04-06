More than half of Brits not interested in King Charles coronation: Poll2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:22 PM IST
- The YouGov poll conducted by the Republic group surveyed 2,002 citizens of Great Britain at the end of March
As the date of King Charles's coronation is inching closer, an anti-monarchy group claimed that their survey revealed 52% of the people in Britain are not interested in the coronation ceremony next month. The YouGov poll conducted by the Republic group surveyed 2,002 citizens of the country at the end of March.
